Army dismisses alleged disquiet over poor equipment, welfare, others

The High Command Equipment of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday dismissed a report on purported disquiet in the service over poor equipment, unpaid allowances and other unsubstantiated allegations describing the report as a false and failed attempt to blackmail the service as an institution.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The report had claimed that some serving officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army were planning to storm Abuja, to protest over unpaid emoluments, poor working conditions and others.

However, the Army Spokesperson debunked the entire report and described it as a failed attempt at institutional blackmail.

According to the statement, “the attention of the Nigerian Army(NA) has been drawn to yet another mischievous report peddled by some online media, alleging serving officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are planning to storm Abuja, to protest over unpaid emoluments, poor working conditions and other unsubstantiated allegations.

“Judging by the unprofessional and irresponsible manner in which the release was made, citing faceless persons, it could have been ignored. However, the weighty nature of the claims demands some clarification for the sake of well-meaning Nigerians.

“It is on record that officers and soldiers of the army under the leadership of Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, like never before, have witnessed exceptional positive changes in the moral and physical components of the force.

“It is, therefore, crucial to state in unequivocal terms, that the army has never had it so good, given the quantum of combat and logistics equipment that has been injected into the theatres of operations, a circumstance that has evidently turned the tide against the complex array of threats facing the nation. This is in addition to welfare packages introduced by the current leadership of the army.

“More also, aside from the prompt payment of salaries and operational allowances, welfare flights have been inaugurated, which significantly reduced the burden of troops travelling in and out of the theatres to see their loved ones. This is also in addition to a huge commitment to the medical needs of wounded-in-action officers and soldiers and the barracks communities. Scholarships are also being awarded to children of officers and soldiers killed in action in the ongoing operations





“It is worthy of note, that across all army barracks there are deliberate efforts at providing conducive working and living conditions for troops and their families. These interventions in the form of massive barracks construction and renovation work, with visible footprints, are bringing succour to army personnel nationwide.

“The desperate effort by the authors of this unpatriotic report to give ethnic and religious colouration to the activities of the army is nothing but an inglorious attempt to woo unsuspecting members of the public with bigotry bargains, laced heavily with evil intent. It must be made crystal clear that the army remains a symbol of national unity and therefore cannot afford to be divided along ethnic or religious lines.

“Suffice it to state that the army under the current leadership has remained resolute in carrying out its constitutional role and will vigorously continue to implement welfare programs for the benefit of all personnel. Troops deployed in ongoing operational engagements are putting in their best for the nation and should be encouraged, rather than plotting disaffection amongst them. All personnel are urged to remain steadfast and unswayed by the antics of unpatriotic elements, who want to plunge the nation into chaos for selfish gains.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Army dismisses alleged disquiet Army dismisses alleged disquiet

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Army dismisses alleged disquiet Army dismisses alleged disquiet

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP