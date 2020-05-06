10 frontline health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Bauchi, says agency boss

Ten frontline health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Bauchi State while trying to save lives of infected persons since the index case was first recorded in the state on March 24th.

The declaration was made by the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, while giving updates on the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a press conference coordinated by the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed held at the Government House on Wednesday.

Dr. Mohammed, who is a member of the state Rapid Response Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever, said: “We have realised that we have a big problem in the Azare zone of the state because it is very close to Kano and most people go to Kano to do shopping and other things. We still have a problem on how to control the situation there.”

The BASPHCDA Chairman added that “We have doctors and nurses that are getting infected. Today, we sent some people to go there (Azare) and find out what the problem is. They also told me that they needed some training and we are planning to do that. They will do a fact-finding on why so many doctors and nurses are getting infected in that area and their families are also infected and we have to follow their families up.”

He said the frontline health workers who have tested positive included “four doctors, six other health workers including some nurses. Some of them are in Bauchi while some are in Azare but we have a higher number of them in the Azare zone.”