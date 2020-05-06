Two out of four Sokoto travelers who tested positive for coronavirus abscond

Facts emerged on Wednesday that two out of the four Sokoto travelers intercepted in Ibadan, who tested positive for coronavirus have absconded.

One of those who absconded is the driver of the Sokoto travelers who is said to have left to see his family while the other is said to have left for his permanent place of residence.

This is just as the remaining seven, who tested negative, failed to report to the Seriki Sasha as stated by Governor Seyi Makinde but believed to have left the shores of the state for their various permanent residences.

Responding to inquiries about the whereabouts of the four who tested positive, State’s Incident Manager, Dr Taiwo Ladipo said one absconded from the three taken to the Olodo isolation centre while the other one absconded before getting to the centre.

While noting that Oyo state had put other states on notice about the development, Ladipo said the state had been able to track the one who absconded from the isolation centre.

He expressed optimism that the one who absconded would soon be picked and returned to the isolation centre.

When asked about the whereabouts of the remaining seven, Ladipo said they were in the custody of the Seriki Sasha, Alhaji Haruna Katsina.

“From the 11, four were found positive but we were able to take three there two days ago and one of the three absconded from the isolation centre

“One of the three absconded but we have reasons to believe that they will be found. We have been able to track that one and hopefully will be able to return him to the isolation centre.

“The remaining seven are negative and have been handed to the Seriki Shasha,” Ladipo said.

When Nigerian Tribune contacted the Seriki Sasha, Haruna Katsina, he said he had told the state government, from the outset, that he had to isolation facility to house the seven.

Katsina admonished Governor Makinde to allow the travelers return to wherever they were coming from.

“Ever since that time that the said government said it wants to bring them here, I already said I don’t have a place to put them. I told them that I don’t have isolation centre.

“None of them is with me. I already told the governor I have nowhere to keep them. The governor should return them to wherever they came from,” Haruna said.

Returning to the state’s incident manager on Haruna’s position, Ladipo said the Seriki Sasha might have allowed the seven to return to their communities because they tested negative.

“He might have allowed them go to their communities but they are negative,” Ladipo said.

With those two who absconded, the number of active cases in the state stand at 31.

As disclosed by head of the Oyo COVID-19, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, ten cases are self-isolating while 21 cases are being managed in the isolation centres in Oyo State: one at the University College Hospital, Ibadan and 20 at Olodo centre.

