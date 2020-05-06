Buhari names Abba as chairman police trust fund board of trustees

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, as the chairman of the Police Trust Fund Board of Trustees BoT.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Wednesday said the president has also appointed Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto as the Executive Secretary of the fund.

The statement named other members of the fund BoT as Mr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Representing Ministry of Police Affairs; Inspector-General of Police, Representing Nigeria Police Force; Usman Bilkisu, Representing Ministry of Justice; Mr Ben Akabueze (DG, Budget and National Planning), Representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Engr. Mansur Ahmed, Representing Organised Labour and Dr Michael Bamidele Adebiyi, Representing Civil Society Group.

The statement explained that the appointments are in pursuant to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019, noting that the appointments are “in furtherance of the Buhari administration’s commitment and drive to retooling Policing Architecture in the country by emplacing the Police Trust Fund to meet the aspiration of a well-funded, equipped and highly professional Nigeria Police Force in line with international best practices.”

“This objective informed President Buhari’s re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs on August 20, 2019,” the statement added.

The statement said the president also commended state governors, members of the National Assembly and Nigerians for “their patriotic and spirited efforts at reforming Policing Architecture to deepen the country’s internal security.”

The statement explained that the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi will announce the inauguration date of the Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund.