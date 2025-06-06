Ebonyi Airline to kick off commercial operation June 13 – Commissioner

The Ebonyi State Government has announced 13th June as the commencement date for commercial flight operations at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu, disclosed this in a statement she signed and made available to journalists in Abakaliki.

The statement reads in part:

“It is now officially confirmed by the Ebonyi Ministry of Aviation that flight operations will commence by United Nigeria Airlines on 13th June 2025, from Lagos and Abuja to the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Onueke.

ALSO READ:Zulum reaffirms commitment to rebuilding Borno

“Again, the ministry announced that the commercial operations will begin on 13th June 2025, with flights operating from Abuja to Onueke and Onueke to Abuja on the same day.

“Then, on 18th June, flights will operate from Lagos to Onueke and Onueke to Lagos.”

Mrs Obichukwu also stated that subsequent flight operations by the same airline at the airport will take place on Mondays and Fridays.

“There is no online booking yet, as the ministry is currently under regulatory review. Once concluded, online bookings will be permitted.

“The airport is being strictly monitored by aviation regulatory bodies,” the Commissioner added, in response to an enquiry on the matter.

TRIBUNEONLINE