​ Police is committed to safe rescue of all Kagara abductees ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, assured the nation that the force was committed to the safe rescue of all abductees in the recent attack on Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and other related incidents.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Office (FPRO), Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, CP.

The statement explained that the IGP pointed out that a joint massive search and rescue mission involving the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies were ongoing to ensure that all abducted persons were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.

It added that as reinforcement to the rescue operation, the IGP had ordered the immediate deployment of additional tactical, intelligence and investigative assets of the Force to Niger State.

The additional redeployment, according to the statement includes Four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to Operation Puff Adder II, one Unit of Police Special Forces, personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Force Criminal Investigations Department. One Police aerial surveillance helicopter.

The statement further added that the Police component of the search and rescue operation was being coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Niger State who is effectively harnessing all the deployed resources and working in sync with the Military and other law enforcement agents in ensuring an intelligence-driven, focused and result-oriented ground and aerial surveillance in the rescue operations and to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Inspector-General of Police, while calling for calm, enjoined members of the community to provide the Force and the security community with useful, relevant and timely information that could assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

