Witness accuses Akpobolokemi, others of stealing N1.8bn from NIMASA

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, on Tuesday, told a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, how a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi, and a Major-General in the Nigerian Army, Emmanuel Atewe, allegedly connived to steal N1.8 billion from NIMASA.

The witness, Teslim Ajuwon, further said the alleged fraud took place in the month of September 2014.

Atewe, now retired, was the then commander of the military Joint Task Force, Operation Pulo Shield, in the Niger Delta.

Ajuwon testified in N8.5 billion fraud and money laundering case allegedly committed by Akpobolokemi, Atewe, Kime Engozu and Josephine Otuaga between September 5, 2014 and May 20, 2015.

The EFCC arraigned the accused on 11 counts before Justice Saliu Saidu in June.

This is the sixth fraud charge that the EFCC pressed against Akpobolokemi and others, following his removal as the Director-General of NIMASA by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commission accused Akpobolokemi, Atewe, Engozu and of conspiing among themselves to siphon N8.5 billion out of NIMASA using six companies.