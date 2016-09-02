Wike dissolves 17 LG caretaker committees

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Thursday, announced the dissolution of the caretaker committees of 17 local government areas in the state.

The governor’s action was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, by his special assistant on media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

While the reasons were not stated, the statement further disclosed that the dissolution of the affected local government caretaker committees was with immediate effect.

The affected local councils include, Abua/Odual, Akuku Toru, Ahoada East,Andoni, Bonny, Eleme, Emohua, Etche, Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor.

Others are, Ogu/Bolo, Okrika, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Omuma, Oyigbo, Port Harcourt City and Tai.

As contained in the statement, Governor Wike, had directed all the caretaker committee chairmen to hand over to the most senior officials in their respective councils.

It will be recalled that the governor had, on Wednesday, suspended, for three months, four commissioners serving in his cabinet, along with the state Head of Service (HoS) and his Special Adviser on Lands.

The affected ministries include, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Commissioner for Finance and Commissioner for Sports.