Useh community agog as Crown Prince chooses name today

History will be made today in Useh Community in Egor, Edo State as the Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Eheneden Erediauwa visits the community to choose a name as part of his coronation rites as the Oba of Benin.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that all arrangements had been made towards hosting the crown prince just as the palaces of the Enogie of Useh , HRH Otamere Olomuza Eweka, and that of Edigin N’Use where HRH Eheneden will officially choose a name now wears a new look.

According to the Chairman, Useh Community Development Association (CDA), Chief Monday Aghama, in a chat with Nigerian Tribune, the community is ready to receive the HRH Eheneden, adding that all business activities would not hold to honour the crown prince.

Also, some members of the community who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, affirmed their readiness to witness the historic event which they are witnessing for the first time as many of them were young or not yet born when the late Oba Erediauwa visited in 1979.

Similarly, some of the elders, who witnessed the late monarch’s visit expressed happiness to be witnessing another visit in their life-time describing it as a great moment of their life.