Unveiling of HID Awolowo Foundation

All is now set for the unveiling of the HID Awolowo Foundation, in a programme scheduled to hold on Monday, September 19, 2016, at Efunyela Hall, Obafemi Awolowo Residence, Ikenne Remo, Ogun State.

According to the organisers of the programme, The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, one of the highlights of the event would be the unveiling of the HID Awolowo Foundation Advisory Council.

Also, a lecture entitled: “The Nigerian Woman in the Footprints of HID,” would be delivered by the convener, Women Arise, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, as the Guest Speaker.