UNILAG alumni optimistic of early recovery from recession

THE University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) has expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon come out of the current recession with the sincerity of the Federal Government.

In a release signed by its National President, Alhaji Akeeb Oladokun, the group said it is the promise of Almighty Allah that “after adversity comes ease.”

While congratulating Muslims worldwide and Nigeria in particular on Hijrah 1438, UMA urged the citizens to be patient and hopeful and allow the government of the day to implement the Change Agenda, aimed at turning the country around.

It said that it is human nature to be initially averse to change but the outcome of change is always beneficial to all and sundry.

“Annually, the celebration of the New Islamic year reminds us of the landmark achievement of Islam when the Prophet overcame all hindrances, hatred and acrimonies and Islam eventually ruled the Arabian Peninsula. Thus, to all Muslims, whatever the current situation, it is always a passing moment,” the group said.

UMA is the umbrella body of all Muslim graduates from the University of Lagos and is involved in several social responsibility activities, including award of scholarships, entrepreneurial trainings, organisation of socio-political programmes and spiritual activities.