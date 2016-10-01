Troops arrest suspected livestock rustlers in Kaduna, Katsina

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have conducted clearance operations within Kaduna and Katsina states and arrested two suspected livestock rustlers, Mallam Lawali Nakaduna and Yahuza Suleiman.

The troops also arrested a livestock rustler and armed bandit, Gide Maikwasara, who was shot while attempting to escape.

The troops, it was gathered, recovered several empty cases of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, two Dane guns, one cutlass, a knife and local charms.

In Jajaiye village, Shinfida District, Jibia Local Government Area, troops arrested three suspected collaborators; Alhaji Muhammadu Jammu, Sani Jammu and Garba Bammi, while others fled into the forest.

The troops also recovered a locally-made Dane gun, a cutlass, a sword, an axe and arrows.

They also recovered 137 rustled goats and 157 sheep.

The suspects and the recovered animals have been handed over to the Nigeria Police in Jibia.

The troops have embarked on aggressive patrols of bandits prone Local Government Areas of the State such as Dandume, Jibia, Kankara, Sabuwa and Safana.

In Anchau and Kubau Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, it was discovered that the some of the local vigilante collaborate and supply information to the armed bandits.

One of the arrested suspected collaborator and informant, Musa Magabe stated that he supply information to the bandits on troops and security agents movement and often points residence of uncompromising vigilantes and leaders for elimination.

He further stated that he passed information to armed bandits in Falgore forest.

The suspect was further being investigated and efforts were on to prevent such through proper screening of local vigilante.