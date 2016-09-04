Traditional ruler lauds Fayose for returning ADP to Ikole

The Elekole of Ikole-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Fasiku, has commended the Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, for returning the headquarters of the World Bank-assisted Agriculture Development Programme (ADP) in the state to Ikole-Ekiti.

The monarch also lauded the Fayose administration for dualising the major road in the town.

In a statement on Sunday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti, the monarch gave the commendation when the governor visited him in his palace.

Oba Fasiku, who expressed appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his electoral promise on the ADP and road project, also commended the governor for making positive impact on the lives of the people of the state despite the economic downturn in the country.

The traditional ruler, however, appealed to the governor to rehabilitate the road that passes through the town to the Federal Government College site.

In his response, Governor Fayose noted that any leader who works for the people is also working for himself, as posterity would not forget him.

He promised to do more than the monarch had requested, saying that the second half of his tenure would witness more developmental strides across the state.

Earlier, the governor had presented the staff of office to the Alasin of Asin-Ekiti, Oba Abraham Olufemi Babalola, in his palace.

The governor also used the occasion to sensitise the people on the preparations for the 2017 Budget of the state.

He said another meeting of traditional chiefs would hold to seek their views on the activities of the state government.

In his speech, Oba Babalola described the governor as someone who believes in justice and fair play, noting that the governor had by his action, assuaged the feelings of the people whose monarch had been on the throne for five years without the staff of office.