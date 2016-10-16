Sifter’s ‘Ibadi’ makes wave

Bugatti Records act, Moses Komolafe, better known as Sifter, is gradually winning the hearts of many music lovers with his songs. Since he broke into the music scene a few years ago with his popular track, Ololufe, which featured Gongoaso crooner, 9ice, Sifter has not looked back.

He would later release Chop Am, another track that pushed his music career to another level and stamped his presence on the music scene as one of the fast-rising acts in the music industry.

Sifter, a US-based Nigerian-born singer, has continued to churn out new singles and videos to the much delight of fans, his new song Ibadi signposts his readiness to keep his name on the lips of his fans.

The new single, which is an admixture of dance and love, was released last week Friday with its video and has gone to top a number of music chats for more than a week.

Directed by Bugatti Records video director, IFE and shot in the United States, the new single in true to his commitment to keep raising the bar with his music and keeping Africa and the rest of the world entertained.

Speaking with R from his US base on Thursday, Sifter hinted that he was moved by the show of love and appreciation from his fans towards the new single and video, adding that “I am excited with the respeonse I have been getting from my fans since I dropped the audio and video of ‘Ibadi.”