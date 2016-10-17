_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/us-presidential-election-will-rigged-trump-claims/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/brazil-inmates-beheaded-burned-death-clashes/fatou-bensouda/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
We are set to eradicate corruption in MDAs —Reps

October 17, 2016 Jacob Segun Olatunji and Kolawole Daniel-Abuja Top News

The House of Representatives has vowed not to compromise its  determination  to curb wastage and other forms of corruption in the utilisation and application of public funds in all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies,MDAs, of the Government.

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Honourable  Kingsley Chinda stated this in Abuja while receiving in audience with a  delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy -UK and Periscope Consulting Limited, its Nigerian public financial management firm who paid the committee a courtesy visit.

Hon Chida, who lamented that Nigeria like other developing countries of the world was being  faced with challenges of corruption, weak structures and transparency, assured that the National Assembly was determined to change the trend and that in doing so it would partner with the Institute and its Nigeria counterpart, Periscope Consulting Limited.

The lawmaker added that the executive arm of government was also  determined to put in place sustained structures for growth that would  not be washed away by coming administrations.

According to him, “that is why we as lawmakers are trying  to make utilization of public funds a public document through regular engagement of the Auditor General of the Federation at our meetings as well as all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) of the government.”

