Scavengers set 17 vehicles ablaze in Anambra

At least 17 vehicles were at the weekend mistakenly set ablaze by scavengers at Mgbuka Obosi market, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Metro gathered that the scavengers were said to have set a refuse dump in a gully ablaze, ostensibly to easily detect metals, irons and other needed waste when the inferno suddenly extended and touched a nearby mechanic workshop where 17 vehicles were gutted by the fire.

Speaking on the incident, chairman of the Mgbuka Market, Chief Emmanuel Obiagwu, accused scavengers of causing the disaster, adding that the dumping site was earmarked by the state government for refuse dumping.

Exonerating the traders and himself from causing the fire incident, he said the motor mechanic was not part of the market.

“The owner of the mechanic workshop is not our member; he does not pay for security levy and other payments we make.

“He should not point accusing finger at me or my members and to show sympathy, I mobilised some traders and called on the fire service men, who stormed the scene and put out the fire. If not, it would have escalated farther to the market, wreaking more havoc.

“I also informed the Awada Divisional Police Officer, Mr Josiah Bakyu, who immediately sent his men to the scene,” he said.