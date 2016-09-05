Register your hotels or face sanctions, govt tells operators

The Lagos State government has expressed its readiness to wield the big stick on owners of hotels, hospitality centres and other recreational facilities that failed to register them with the state government.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ganiyu Lawal, such steps had become necessary to enable the state government to monitor activities going on in such places.

Lawal stated the state government would be giving hotels and facility centres in the state, till the end of this year, to comply with this directive or face sanctions.

He described such registration as part of the ministry’s efforts, aimed at upgrading the present standards of hotels and hospitality groups in the state, in tandem with what obtained elsewhere around the globe.

The ministry’s spokesman also believed that such exercise would go a long way in giving security assurance to tourists and lodgers in such hotels.