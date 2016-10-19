Red Cross urges FG to include environmental disaster reduction, management in schools’ curriculum

The Nigerian Road Cross Society has urged the Federal Government to include environment disaster reduction and management in the secondary school’s curriculum.

The Vice Chairman of Red Cross, South East, Professor Peter Katchy, made the appeal in a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Katchy was speaking against the backdrop of what individuals could do to check man-made environmental disasters.

He noted that environmental disaster reduction and management should be the responsibilities of every individual.

“The earlier we catch them young and start teaching them on how to amend the human errors made by older generation in destroying our environment and eco-system, the better for them and upcoming generations.

“With a futuristic plan involving the younger generation, we could salvage what is left in the carnage we have already done that have brought deforestation, pollution of waters and release of dangerous chemicals and gas through wars.

“It is time the Federal Government incorporate disaster reduction and management in schools’ curriculum, especially at the secondary school level, so that these young people could understand our cry over protecting our environment,’’ he said.

The Red Cross Chief urged Nigerians to stop distorting nature but allow it take its natural and God-given course.

“For those that think they could use technology to change the course of what God had made from the days of Adams; they should exercise caution and restrain.

“People blocking waterways, some even reclaiming land from seas and large waters and those mining mineral resources without doing or observing environmental impact must retrace their steps.

“Nature always has a way of fighting back,’’ he warned.

Katchy, however, urged the Federal Government to continue to work with international, regional and local agencies to reduce or reverse all negative environmental impact in the country.

NAN reports that Oct. 13 is usually observed as International Day for Disaster Reduction.