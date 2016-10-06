Recession: Community leader proffers solution

A community leader in Offa community leader and two-term member of Kwara State House of Assembly, Honourable Dele Shittu, has advised the Federal Government to look inward by improving the agriculture, mining and manufacturing sectors.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in Offa, on Thursday, the community leader said if his advice is heeded, it would help preserve the nation’s foreign reserves, adding that the proposed sale of the nation’s assets is retrogressive.

The community leader, who said that the majority of the populace were against the proposed sale of the assets, added that the proposal if implemented would not be in the nation’s interest in the long term.

Honourable Shittu, who said every nation had experienced economic downturn one time or the other, added that a quick fix solution was never the solution.

He called on all Nigerians irrespective of political, ethnic and religious affiliation to make love, peace, unity and mutual understanding their watchwords, saying that they should think of how to contribute to the nation’s development.

He applauded President Mohammadu Buhari for his efforts against insurgency, corruption and other challenges in the country.