Re: Power improving in Ibadan

POWER is not only improving in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, but in other towns like Ogbomoso, Oyo, and the Oke-Ogun area. This shows that we are moving forward in the country, since I believe it is not only Oyo communities that are enjoying this new lease of life as far as electricity is concerned. However, I want the state government to look at other areas that will make life more meaningful for the people of the state.

For example, the government should look towards completing the dam projects in Oke Ogun area, which was initiated by the administration of Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala. The project is meant to generate electricity, as well as provide irrigation for farmers in this part of the state. If the government does not have the funds to complete the project now, it can invite private investors to bid for it, so that it won’t just be wasting away. Taking this step will go a long way in boosting the economy of the state.

•Olalekan Ebenezer,

08100858026