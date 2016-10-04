Why we are probing past govt —Bello

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Monday, said his decision to constitute a judicial commission of inquiry to probe activities of the past administration in the state had no political motivation.

The governor said he was not out to witchhunt anybody, as the action was meant to ensure probity and accountability in handling public funds.

Bello, who spoke through his Director General of media and publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said no past political office holders or public servants should be jittery over the decision to look into the books of the state.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with the idea, saying only people who perpetrated malfeasance would be jittery.

He said: “There is nothing political in the decision. It is conceived by the governor for two reasons. One, to ensure that monies stolen from the coffers of the state are recovered. Two, it is aimed at ensuring current political office holders remain transparent in conducting government businesses. Governor Yahaya Bello is running a transparent and accountable government.

“We do not expect anyone that is clean to cry foul just because government wants to ask questions that border on accountability. Nobody will be victimised. The governor will ensure the panel acts on fair lines.”

Fanwo also assured the people of the state of the readiness of the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration to develop Kogi State and take her to enviable heights.

He said: “We need to appreciate the rot in the state before the advent of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as governor of the state, saying the governor was not prepared to give excuses as he was determined to deliver solid developmental projects to the state.

Fanwo said: “One of the key achievements of the present administration is the success in getting contractors back to sites of projects, which were hitherto abandoned. The message is clear: contractors must deliver on their mandate. A number of new projects have also been initiated by the administration to boost the economy through infrastructural development.