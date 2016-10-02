Prince J returns with Omo Olope

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/media-causing-disaffection-among-comedians-tee/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/event-management-good-business-recession/event-management/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

October 02, 2016 / :

Budding Nigerian singer, Emmanuel Joshua Oluwaseyi, otherwise known as Prince J, is taking every step of his career seriously and does not seem to be losing sleep  over the success that has been greeting his music since he hit the big scene.

Just after his fans are yet to get over his last single, Shout Out, which ruled the airwaves and rocked many club houses for months, Prince J has returned to the studio to build on the success of Shout Out with another single, Omo Olope.

Prince J said he was happy about his last single and decided to step it up this time with a new song that would rock the airwaves for a long time.

For weeks, there had been talks about his new single which was produced byJasontickbeats as many people said they have been looking forward to the new single.

Prince J, who said he would not like to be compared with Adekunle Gold released his new single Omo Olope on Friday and the song went to top many radio chats in Lagos State and other states.

For him, the music journey has started and he could not back down at this stage when the demand for his songs and presence at shows and gigs has continued unabated. “I can’t complain now. The heat is on and I am ready for the big stage because that was what I had in mind when I decided to join the train”.

The new song, according to the young singer, is a feel cool song, which was borne out of his desire to keep entertaining his fans both home and abroad.

“The demand has been high and I am very charged to do more songs to the delight of my fans because they are the ones who inspire my songs. I am happy to be working with a team that understands the proper dimension that is good for my career.

 

So, at this point, I have no reason to worry about anything but to concentrate on my churning out more great stuff that would give my colleagues a run for their money.”a

