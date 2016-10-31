Poor policing endangering Ibeshe communities, lawmaker cries out

A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Nurudeen Solaja-Saka, has called on the Federal Government to ensure more police presence in Ibeshe area of Ikorodu to end incessant killing of innocent residents by unknown assailants.

Solaja-Saka, who represents Ikorodu II in the state assembly, told newsmen in Lagos that residents of Ibeshe were losing their lives to armed miscreants who he insisted were capitalising on lack of adequate policing in the area.

The lawmaker, who recounted the gory tale of a recent murder of a whole family in the area as well as the injuries suffered by others, said there was no police station in the emerging community.

According to him, there is need for police to mount surveillance in the area to forestall further needless loss of lives.

“Security threat in Ibeshe is on regular basis. Hardly a month goes by without innocent people losing their lives and this is as a result of inadequate policing,” he said.

“We need more police presence in Ibeshe area of Igbogbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ikorodu, to protect the people.

“The place is a developing area of about 100,000 people, and there are a lot of uncompleted structures where criminals, ritualists and cultists carry out their nefarious activities.

“Sincerely, we need a big police station in that place. We are calling on the governor to come to our aid. People are dying. Hoodlums are tormenting the people.

“Just last week, some miscreants killed a pregnant woman, her husband and their daughter while some others were injured,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the only police post in the area was located at Nichemtex, stressing that the post was basically put there for the security of workers of the textile industry.

“We cannot continue to lose people or allow them to live in fear. Traditional rulers and religious leaders should also do their job.

“Parents should watch over their children, they should not leave everything in the hands government. Government cannot do it alone,” he added.

It will be recalled that there had been cases of ritual killing, rape and kidnapping in the community in recent times.