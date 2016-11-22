Police recover cache of arms in Lagos home, arrest suspects

A cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from a residential building in FESTAC area of Lagos State.

Two AK-47 rifles, 1,060 live ammunition, 24 AK-47 magazines and one magazine of Brownie pistol were found.

The police in the state have arrested some people in connection with the recovery of the arms and ammunition while investigations are ongoing.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos confirmed the recovery of the arms and ammunition to Nigerian Tribune.

She stated that the police also recovered some masks which were reportedly being used by members of a yet to be identified gang to perpetrate criminal acts.

The Lagos police image maker stated that the recovery was as a result of a tip off by concerned members of the FESTAC community who hinted the police of the arms and ammunition.

Badmos said, “The Lagos State Command upon intelligence gathering has discovered some arms and ammunition in an apartment on 5th avenue, FESTAC.”

“The live ammunition totalling 1,060 rounds were recovered from the apartment. Other exhibits recovered include two AK 47 rifles, 24 magazines of AK47 rifles, 1 magazine of brownie pistol with some face mask and assorted charms.”

Information gathered indicated that the arms and ammunition recovered were piled up in readiness for robbery operations.

Badmos added that “Reliable intelligence gathering and quick response of the operatives of the command averted the course and foiled the operations.”

The commissioner of police CP Fatai Owoseni while briefing the members of the press stated that the command will continue to be on the trail of criminals within the state as they will not be given room to carry out their nefarious activities especially during the festive period.

The suspects apprehended in connection with the case are still undergoing interrogation to ascertain their culpability.