Perfecta Ekpo releases new track with US rapper, Cassidy

October 8, 2016 Joan Omionawele Entertainment

Just when fans where still basking in the euphoria of her very cool hit single “My Darling,”  which featured Mc Galaxy, the United States-based multi-talented artiste, Perfecta Ekpo, is back again and a set to drop, yet another mega jam called “Back It Up” on October 3rd .

This time,  Perfecta and OP1 decided to up the ante by  featuring the prolific American rapper, Cassidy. Cassidy, who flows so smoothly on the track with his legendary rap, only to handle the baton in synchronizing to Perfecta Ekpo, who is explosive on this jam, proves why she is a force to be reckoned with in the industry. OP1, who also held his base, was amazing as usual.

According to Perfecta, “the single is a combination of Dance hall Reggae and American rap that produces a very danceable jam for your entertainment.”

Speaking on how she felt working with Cassidy, Perfecta remarked: “It was an amazing experience. I really can’t wait for my fans to listen to this special Independence  gift. It is an experience which will linger on.”

Back it Up was produced by OP1 and worked on by Young D and Fliptyce .

