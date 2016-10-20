Ortom commends NURTW, seeks efficient transport system

BENUE State governor , Chief Samuel Ortom, has commended the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for ensuring peace in various motor parks throughout the country, even as he noted that no nation can progress without an efficient transport system.

The governor stated this when members of the National Administrative Council (NAC), led by its president, Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin, paid a solidarity visit to him in Makurdi.

The governor, who was inaugurated as the grand patron of the union, said the present leadership had rebranded the union in such a way that “everybody now wants to associate with the union.”

Going down the memory lane, Governor Ortom stated how he started his career as a taxi driver in a motor park in 1979 when he dropped out of school, due to financial problems.

“Now, I am a PhD holder. I have been a local government chairman, a minister. Now I am a governor of my state. I am always proud of by beginning,” he said.

Responding, Alhaji Yasin said the decision to inaugurate the governor as the grand patron of the union was in recognition of his contributions to the development of labour movement in general and NURTW in particular.