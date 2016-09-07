Ondo APC primaries: Akeredolu’s victory has nothing to do with error in delegates’ list —Abayomi

An aspirant who contested for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Dr Tunji Abayomi, on Wednesday, called on other contestants in the race not to link their defeat in the last Saturday’s primaries to the error on the delegates’ list used for the election.

Abayomi who stated this in Akure, the state capital, said the victory of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu had nothing to do with the altered delegates’ list. He added that though the aspirants have the right to appeal the result of the election.

Akeredolu emerged as the winner of the primaries, held last Saturday in Akure, but two of the aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke and Dr Segun Abraham have kicked against the emergence of Akeredolu, alleging that the delegates’ list used for the exercise was doctored.

However, Abayomi insisted that the primaries that produced Akeredolu as the party’s candidate was free, fair and transparent, saying if there was a problem with the delegates list, the leadership of the party in the state should be blamed.

He said, “If there is a problem with the delegates’ list, it has absolutely nothing to do with the victory of Akeredolu. It is possible that there is a problem with the list but that problem is unintended. It is not by Akeredolu.

“My view is that providence appeared to have worked against the intention of the party in Ondo State because they intended to favour certain aspirant”.

Abayomi, however, noted that Oke had a right to appeal the result of the election saying his claim on the delegates’ lists was unjustifiable and unnecessary.

He said, “it (Oke’s claim) has absolutely no effect on the right of Akeredolu to claim the deserving victory. It is wrong and inappropriate to raise an issue of delegates’ lists against the victory of Akeredolu.”

However, the people of Ikare community, in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state have taken to the street to protest against the defeat of their son, Abraham, at the APC primaries.

The people of the town fingered a member of the House of Representatives, as one of the brains that worked against the aspiration of Abraham during the election.

The House of Representatives member was alleged to have worked against the interest of the town by supporting another aspirant during the primaries.

It was gathered that three of the delegates who allegedly sold their votes against the decision of the people of the town were beaten black and blue by the angry mob.

However, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed the violent clashes in the town.