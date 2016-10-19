Olukoyi stresses need for unity among community members

The Olukoyi of Ikoyi in Isokan South Local Council Development Area of Osun State, Oba Yisau Oyetunji Bantale Otunla Kodaolu I, has expressed the need for cohesiveness among sons and daughters of the town in order to further develop the ancient community.

The Olukoyi made the remark during the installation of two traditional chiefs in the town, Chief Yisau Oguniran and Chief Asimiyu Osunmakinde Osunkayode. The former was installed as Odofin and the latter as Manríngbere.

The installation was part of activities marking this year’s edition of Osun-Ikoyi Festival.

According to the traditional ruler: “If we all come together and make the economic and social development of our community the focal point, a giant stride would have been made in the quest to make Ikoyi a modern and progressive community to the envy of others.

While applauding the contributions of Ikoyi Descendants Union (IDU) both at home and in the Diaspora, the Olukoyi-in-Council and others in the area of development, Oba Otunla called on the Osun State government to take over the Osun-Ikoyi Festival and expose it to the entire world like the Osun Osogbo and other famous cultural festivals.

He further enjoined the newly installed traditional chiefs to consider their positions as a call to service.

Also speaking, the Gbasaleke Oodua of Yorubaland, Chief Akintomide Akinola and a chairmanship aspirant in Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mr Bisi Osho, declared that this year’s festival was unique, observing that despite the recession, people still turned out en masse to witness the event.

In their remarks, Chief Yekeen Oyewumi, Chief Habeeb Akinola, Chief Oladimeji Oladapo, Chief Sanni Azeez, Chief Owolabi Suraj and Alhaji Olasupo Muhali, all berated those who hold the belief that celebrating cultural festival is idol worshipping, describing them as non Yoruba.