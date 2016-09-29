Ogun assembly tasks stakeholders on vocational education

OGUN State House of Assembly has charged stakeholders in the educational sector to accord priority to the teaching of technical and vocational education (TVE) as way out of the current economic challenges bedeviling the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Honourable Victor Fasanya, gave the charge when he led other members of the committee on a budget performance assessment visit to the state’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Fasanya said that the development of technical and vocational education would serve as a springboard for the technological advancement of the nation, thereby, creating an alternative to the current search for non-existent white collar jobs by the teeming unemployed youths.

He lauded Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration for the establishment of model schools across the state, adding that the standard of infrastructure in the schools would redefine the face of education in Nigeria.

The lawmaker implored the ministry to cooperate with the state Assembly and other relevant agencies to address issues relating to the development of education in the state.

Earlier, the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mrs Modupe Mujota, disclosed that the implementation of the curriculum designed for the model schools, in partnership with the Tai Solarin University of Education, would go a long way in enhancing the development of technical and vocational studies in the state.

Mujota said that the ministry had continued to develop purposeful, inclusive and engaging education system that produces successful, inspired, self-motivated lifelong learners who possess the skills and knowledge necessary to be productive contributors to the state and the changing world.