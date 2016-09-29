_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/bankole-blames-teachers-nigerias-woes-%e2%80%a2says-ogun-govt-not-maximising-tertiary-institutions-potential/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27701","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Ogun assembly tasks stakeholders on vocational education

September 29, 2016 / : Gbenga Olumide

OGUN State House of Assembly has charged stakeholders in the educational sector to accord priority to the teaching of technical and vocational education (TVE) as way out of the current economic challenges bedeviling the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Honourable Victor Fasanya, gave the charge when he led other members of the committee on a budget performance assessment visit to the state’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Fasanya said that the development of technical and vocational education would serve as a springboard for the technological advancement of the nation, thereby, creating an alternative to the current search for non-existent white collar jobs by the teeming unemployed youths.

He lauded Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration for the establishment of model schools across the state, adding that the standard of infrastructure in the schools would redefine the face of education in Nigeria.

The lawmaker implored the ministry to cooperate with the state Assembly and other relevant agencies to address issues relating to the development of education in the state.

Earlier, the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mrs Modupe Mujota, disclosed that the implementation of the curriculum designed for the model schools, in partnership with the Tai Solarin University of Education, would go a long way in enhancing the development of technical and vocational studies in the state.

Mujota said that the ministry had continued to develop purposeful, inclusive and engaging education system that produces successful, inspired, self-motivated lifelong learners who possess the skills and knowledge necessary to be productive contributors to the state and the changing world.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News