NYSC takes health initiative to Ogun, Ondo, Delta communities

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ogun State has distributed 11 wheelchairs and 250 mosquito nets to the physically challenged and the underprivileged in some rural areas of the state.

The gesture is to commemorate its 2016 Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Brigadier-General Suleiman Kazaure, NYSC Director-General, announced this at the kick-off of the HIRD week in Odonoko village, Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Ogun State.last week, took medical personnel to Odonoko community in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

HIRD is a community-based free medical outreach designed among other things by the NYSC to support the various state governments in the drive towards the provision of healthcare for all and to promote the quality of life of rural dwellers.

Speaking during the kick-off of the week-long programme, the Ogun State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr James Afolayan said: “We are here today with experienced medical officers and experts in all areas of medicine for the purpose of rendering high standard medical services directly to the rural dwellers.

The director-general, who was represented on the occasion by Mrs Rhoda Kwaki, said:”The goal of the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme is to mobilise corps medical volunteers in the provision of health interventions through diagnosis, treatment, referrals and proper preventive mechanism, thereby enhancing the general well-being of rural dwellers across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria”.

Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented on the occasion by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Afolabi Afuape stated that:”I believe that the collaboration between the state’s Ministry of Health and this NYSC initiative will go a long way in reducing infant mortality, maternal morbidity and generally improve the well-being of our people.

“Let me restate our commitment to continue to support the NYSC scheme so as to sustain its relevance and position it in a better stead to render more beneficial services to Ogun State in particular and the nation in general.

In a related development, the NYSC medical team in Delta State, has embarked on a comprehensive medical outreach in the 25 local government areas of the state.

The team made up of doctors, nurses, pharmacist laboratory scientist and other health professionals carried out screening and basic test and blood pressure, eye, HIV and created awareness on prevalent epidemics.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the outreach at Okwe near Asaba, the NYSC state coordinator, Mr. Ayodele Omotade, described the rural health scheme as yet another visionary programme of the NYSC in its drive to demonstrate its relevance as a veritable partner in improving the health status of communities.

Omotade, who was represented by the Assistant Director in charge of Community Development Service (CDS), Mr. Augustine Iwu, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and members of the various communities for lending their support which made the programme a huge success.

Meanwhile, indigenes and residents of Ipinsa community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo state have commended the management of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) for its health initiative for rural dwellers.

Commending the NYSC on behalf of the community, the Alapinsa of Ipinsa, Oba Omoniyi Oluwafunmilayo, said the initiative would go a long way to improve the health status of the people of the community.

Speaking on the initiative, the State Director of NYSC, James Olugbodi, said the programme was designed to make life more meaningful for communities members.

He added that the goal of the health initiative was to mobilise corps medical volunteers in the provision of health interventions through diagnosis, treatment, referrals and proper preventive mechanism.