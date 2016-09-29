_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/thank-not-changing-change-aregbesola-tells-edo-electorate/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/edo-poll-pdp-ize-iyamu-reject-results/ize-iyamu-voting-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Non-payment of salary deductons: Ogun workers give govt 21-day ultimatum

September 29, 2016 / : Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta

Workers in the employ of Ogun State under the auspices of Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JCN ), has issued a 21-day ultimatum, to the state government over the non-payment of workers’ deductions in the last 12 months.

The body, in a statement issued at the end of the extra ordinary state executive councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and JCN meeting, held on Thursday, in Abeokuta, said the action of the state government in withholding of workers’ deduction was a deliberate and destructive effort to pauperize the workers in the state workforce.

The statement signed by the chairmen of TUC, NLC and JNC, Comrades Olubunmi Fajobi,  Akeem Ambali and Abiodun Olakanmi, respectively added that workers were owed 12 months of union check-off dues; co-operative dedications and First Bank loans; accumulating unpaid gratuities of retirees which was last paid in October, 2012; 16 months of unpaid workers of the state owned Tai Solarin College of Education and crippling of local due to abolition of Joint Account on Allocation Committee.

The resolution of the meeting was that the state government should address all the matters raised by the workers within the next 21 days to avoid industrial action.

It said, ” The meeting viewed the actions of the state government of Ogun State as deliberate and destructive effort to pauperize the workers in the state public service tending to cripple the activities of industrial unions and ultimately gain the undue advantage over the various issues bedeviling the state workforce.

“Consequently, the meeting affirmed that time was right that deliberate and systematic chains of the reactions over the issues as outlined above be vigorously pursued . It was unanimously agreed at the meeting that 21 days ultimatum should be given to the state government to address the above stated agitations, commencing from September 29th.”

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News