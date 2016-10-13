NAPPS tasks govt on qualitative education

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Oyo State, has tasked government at all levels on providing qualitative education for the citizens.

The charge was given on Wednesday when NAPPS visited Oluyole Cheshire Home, Ibadan, as part of activities marking the eleventh anniversary of the organisation.

The president, NAPPS, in the state, Mrs Elizabeth Akobi, on the occasion , urged government to prioritise education at all levels, stating that “any government that fails to educate its citizens has failed. At the state level, Oyo State is known as the pacesetter state, and as such, we would advise the government to keep up that status in giving our citizens such quality education so that we would not lose the value that our predecessors and past leaders have handed over to us. We have been trying and pulling our weight in the ministry in contributing our quota to educational development in the state and Nigeria in general.”

The vice president I of NAPPS, Pastor Kayode Adeyemi, on the occasion , noted the efforts of NAPPS over the years, stating “we know we are yet to reach the height, but we are not where we used to be Although, government has been trying in its efforts, I would advise government at all levels that in-as-much-as there is the desire to provide free education, it could come at subsidised rates, such that parents pay some charges and from that, the system can be properly managed and we can compete favourably with global standards.”

The NAPPS executives said that the visit was targeted at reaching out to the less privileged and physicallychallenged while the Matron-in-Charge of the Home, Mrs A.O. Olafikun, commended the efforts of NAPPS and urged other organisations to emulate the association