‘MTN will continue to discover Nigerian talents’

TELECOMMUNICATION giant, MTN, will not relent in discovering more budding talents in Nigeria as several are still scattered across the country.

Company’s Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs,AminaOyagbola, stated this at the MTN Project Fame closing gala ceremony last weekend.

Oyagbola, who also praised Ultima Studios for its world class facilities, said that Nigerians don’t need to travel abroad to have a show as glamorous and impactful as MTN Project Fame West Africa because of the upscale venue.

She said, “on behalf of MTN, I say a big thank you to all the finalists who have made it thus far, and also appreciate Ultima Studios for proving to the world that we need not travel out of the shore of Africa to have world class production. Let’s not also forget that MTN is always willing to motivate, inspire, and empower all our esteemed customers.”

Earlier at the well-attended event, 25-year-old OkiemuteIghorodje, a graduate of English and Linguistic from the University of Port Harcourt, emerged winner of MTN Project Fame Season 9.

She became the third female to win the coveted prize after ChidinmaEkile and Monica Ogah.

Her victory came after weeks of rigorous academy drills and weekly performances alongside other contestants under the guides of the academy’s faculty including Joke Silva, Ben Ogbeiwi, KachiIge and LovetteOtegbola.

Ighorodje was deemed the outstanding among the super-six contestants and thus clinched the title.

She was rewarded with five million naira, brand new SUV, and recording deal while the runners up did not leave empty handed. Elizabeth, the first runner-up after performing ‘Standing Ovation’ by Tiwa Savage walked home with three million naira, and a salon car while Kitay got two million naira and a salon car.

Pere whose parents were in the audience got two million naira, while Dapo and Winner got one million and 500, 000 naira respectively.

Speaking at the end of the show, Silva assured that the next edition will witness another twist, as past contestants will be given the opportunity of being auditioned. She however disclosed that the alumni will not be auditioned with the budding talents so that the hopefuls can shine.