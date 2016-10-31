Makarfi faction takes charge of Kwara PDP

The Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has taken over the state secretariat of the party in Ilorin.

Speaking with journalists when he led a crowd of party supporters to the secretariat located along Asa dam Road, Ilorin on Monday, amidst drumming and singing, the state party chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said the reopening of the secretariat became necessary as preparations for council elections in the state had commenced.

“Our mission here today is to take effective charge of the secretariat to ensure smooth running of activities of our party. For some time now, you will observe that the secretariat had been put under lock and key; this is not good enough and does not portray us in good light,” he said.

Prince Fagbemi also said that his leadership had written to the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) requesting for guidelines and time table for conduct of the local government poll, adding that he would soon commence visits to 16 local government areas of the state to assess well being of members.

The party leader, who restated support of the Kwara PDP for the Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee, said that, “We constitute more than 80 per cent of PDP membership in the state.

“I also thank every member present here and those that are unavoidably absent for your support given to me and my executives. I want to assure you that we will not disappoint you.”

Speaking on national issues, Prince Fagbemi called for the reconstitution of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in view of the political development in Ondo State.

The PDP chairman described it as unfortunate, a situation where bona fide PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) was replaced with Jimoh Ibrahim by INEC in alleged disregard of an Akure High Court order restraining it from such act.

“Other sins of INEC as presently constituted include the governorship election in Edo State and many inconclusive elections. This INEC has, by its conduct in Edo and Ondo States, demonstrated its inability to be an unbiased umpire,” he said.