Lesson of Sallah must not be lost —Babalola

Muslims have been urged not to only celebrate Sallah without imbibing the lesson of total submission to the will of Allah that the festival preaches.

This was contained in a sallah message of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Elder Peter Babalola, issued in Osogbo.

Babalola posited that in celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, people should be modest and use the period of the festival to seek Allah’s mercies for the country, saying this year’s Sallah should also be used to further tighten bond of unity between Christianity and Islam, saying since both worship same God, all adherents must continue to show love to one and another.

The statement reads: “We have to celebrate this year’s Sallah in unity regardless the fate we profess and ensure we remain law-abiding and committed to our continued peaceful coexistence as people of common destiny.

“Economic realities of the present moment means all must celebrate within the available means. Despite that however, we must not allow the lesson of the celebration to be lost. Total submission to the will of Allah is necessary for Nigeria to survive this present crises,” he concluded.