Lagos to remove structures under high tension poles

•Gives owners 7-day ultimatum

THE Lagos State government has expressed its resolve to establish zero tolerance for all structures and properties built under high tension cables across the state, just as it has issued a 7-day ultimatum to owners of such structures to remove them without further delay.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Anifowoshe Abiola, gave this ultimatum on Friday while speaking with newsmen, saying the measure was part of efforts by the state government to maintain a sustainable, organised and friendly environment.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had noted with dismay the flagrant disobedience of Building Regulations in the state, and has, therefore, resolved to ensure removal of all structures that are in contravention of the law.

“The ministry and its relevant Agencies have commenced service of Contravention Notices on offending structures. Owners of such structures are, therefore, urged to remove them within the next seven days.”