Lagos to ensure proper use of public assets

Apparently to ensure proper use of public infrastructure, Lagos State Government has reiterated its plan to ensure that its facilities are used for the purpose at which they were provided.

The newly appointed General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, while stating that its agency would continue to provide the necessary infrastructure needful for the social and economic development of the state, appealed to the residents to put into good use the existing facilities and asset in their environment.

According to Gbajabiamila, careful use of these assets would not only increase their life span but also prevent spending scarce resources for their maintenance and repairs.

The general manager stated this during the inspection to government assets that are being maintained and managed by the agency.

He emphasised that public infrastructure like office buildings, hospitals, schools, parks, recreational centres, water fountains and others meant to provide essential social services to give life and meaning to every citizen.

“They are our collective heritage to bequeath to the future generations and must be preserved and secured.

“We are fortunate in Lagos State to have a governor that is so passionate about making life meaningful for the people and is investing massively on infrastructural development in the State in spite of the dwindling resource and the present economic reality of the country,” he said, urging residents to be mindful of the way those facilities are being used. He emphasised that must be handled properly and well protected.

He also charged contractors handling various renovations and facility works to maintain standard and avoid the use of adulterated or substandard materials.

Gbajabiamila noted that government will not condone any form of sharp practices, adding that those that violated the rule of game would be called to answer questions if anything untoward happened.

He also charged the contractors to also ensure compliance with scope and terms of their contract works.

The general manager and his team had so far visited Onikan Health Centre, Massey Children Hospital, Igando Relief Camp, Alimosho General Hospital, LASUTH/LASUCOM, Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, Tinubu Square Fountain, General Hospital Agbowa, Emergency Relief camp Agbowa, Office of Public Defender, Candide Johnson Court in Ikorodu, etc. The tour is still ongoing.

LASIAMA, formerly Office of the Facility Management and Maintenance (OFMM), is charged with the tasks of ensuring proper management and maintenance of all Lagos State assets and infrastructure and to help better manage public facilities cost effectively and energy efficiently so that public agencies can better deliver services to the people of Lagos.