Lagos assembly wants residents’ input in 2017 budget

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the people of the state to come forward with complaints and requests as input for consideration as the state government prepares the 2017 budget for consideration and passage by the House.

The Chief Whip of the House, Honourable Rotimi Abiru, made the call while speaking with newsmen.

He had earlier addressed his constituents at the Bariga LCDA Secretariat, venue of the Season 11 of the Lagos State House of Assembly’s stakeholders’ parley, which took place simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies of the state.

Abiru, who recalled that requests made by residents of the state at a similar parley last year were given attention by the state government, especially in the area of infrastructural development in the 2016 budget, said the determination by the House to give meaning to good representation and good governance resulted in the decision to hold another round of parley with the people of the state.