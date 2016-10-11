Kidnapping: Lagos Assembly tasks FG on security in coastal areas

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the Federal Government to provide joint security operations in the coastal communities in the state to forestall incessant kidnapping being perpetrated by criminals using the waterways.

The House also called on the state Commissioner of Police to ensure the provision and upgrading of police post in the coastal areas as well as a police command in Epe.

It also called on the Ministry of Education to ensure the enforcement of the resolution of the House in fencing round primary and secondary schools in the state.

The lawmakers also called on the state government to as a matter of urgency, begin the implementation of the neighbourhood watch agency law to strengthen security in the coastal communities and that all boats plying Lagos waterways, should be registered and numbered for easy identification and control.

This was part of the resolution of the House at plenary on Monday, while reacting to a motion moved by Honourable Segun Olulade, under matter of urgent public importance about the two kidnap incidents in his community.

The lawmaker had informed his colleagues about two kidnap incidents within one week in his constituency at Epe, where the principal, four students and house master of a school, Igbonla Model College, Epe were kidnap.