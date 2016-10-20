Jubilation as Ugwuanyi flags off 35 projects in Enugu communities

DETERMINED to extend the frontiers of development to the rural areas, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, at the weekend, flagged off a number of infrastructural projects across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The flag off ceremonies for the projects, which comprise of 25 roads, water schemes, electricity, hospitals, buildings, among others, according to the governor, who was represented at the various sites by members of the State Executive Council, was in keeping with his administration’s promise to drive development to every corner of the state with the aim of creating more urban centres to boost economic growth and improve the lives of the people.

Ugwuanyi noted that the events not only represented a concrete step towards the implementation of the projects, but also “stand as another practical demonstration and capacity to fulfill our promises to the people of Enugu State, despite the severe economic constraints facing the country today”.

The governor said that in line with his administration’s grassroots development initiatives, the state government had earlier commenced the construction of eight major roads across the state, adding that its commitment to execute development projects in each of the 17 local government areas of the state for the year remained sacrosanct.

According to him, “each of these projects was identified and specified by stakeholders in the respective local government areas where they will be executed,” noting that two projects would be executed in each of the council areas in the first phase.

In each of the council areas, it was a joyous mood as the people who turned out en masse to witness the ceremony applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his vision and steadfastness in extending development to the rural areas.

At Udi Local Government Area, where the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, represented the governor, the people of the area said the event was a welcome development that would create access to their farmlands and boost the local economy.

Also in Nkanu East Local Government Area, the people were elated that the governor had broken the jinx of being the only council in the state without an access to the headquarters.

In Enugu East Local Government Area, where the construction of Onu-Nwaene-Ebor Ndiuno – Akpuoga road project was flagged off, the community described the event as “the happiest day in their land”.

It was a similar enthusiasm in Nsukka zone as the people noted that they had never witnessed such determination to open up the rural areas.