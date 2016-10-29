Itching after bath

I itch every time I take my bath whether with cold or hot water. I buy my water from water vendors. What can I do to stop this problem?

Sanni (by SMS)

It is not uncommon to experience a bout of itching after bathing. It may last a short period of time and we often do not give it much thought thereafter. However, for some people itching after bathing can persist for hours or itching that is constantly present may worsen after bathing. Your itching may be a reaction to the water, soap or sponge you are using for your bath. For this reason, it may be necessary for you to change these items as well as the source of your water. If after changing all these items you still itch, you may need to see a specialist doctor (Skin Doctor) in order to find out if you also have an underlying skin ailment that may be responsible for the itching.