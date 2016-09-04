The importance of favour (II)

Last time we began looking at the issue of favour. We need people and people need us. People are the channels through which favour will be released into our lives. Favour manifest in a person’s willingness to use what they have (time, money, resources, contacts, skills, etc) to actively advance our lives. Favour is extremely important and it is a force which is unbeatable. Once the force of favour is released it is unstoppable. It will by-pass every barrier and opposition to get its job done. Favour is the oil that makes the wheel of life spin smoothly

However, the presence and operation of favour on its own by itself is insufficient. It is easy to get favour and lose it. Whenever favour shows up it needs two other forces to make it sustainable and effective. Favour opens doors-it sets us up to have opportunity. It is what will give us a platform to be seen and recognized. It is what brings us to the limelight but wisdom is what provides the competence needed to maintain, sustain and retain the promotion favour brings. We must desire to operate under the force of favour but we must also make acquisition of wisdom a priority.

Without wisdom one will be a misfit for the door favour opens.

Without wisdom favour will be a waste. Wisdom is what will help maximize and effectively utilize the opportunity favour brings. Favour usually gives us a platform but wisdom is what will help us use the platform well. Wisdom is the exhibition of what we can do. It is our competence. When favour opens a door then, wisdom empowers us to exhibit our competence to get the job done. Boldness is also a major factor when it comes to favour.

Boldness is what will help us step into the door and seize the opportunity favour provides.

The indispensability of wisdom and boldness is necessary

Favour moves people from obscurity to prominence, from the bottom to the top, from nothing to everything, from zero to hero.

To attract favour we must be diligent in our chosen field. Diligence attracts increase and sustains favour. Men are attracted to diligence. “Diligence is the mother of good fortune, and idleness, its opposite, never brought a man to the goal of any of his best wishes.” Miguel De Cervantes

“Do you see a man diligent and skillful in his business? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men.” Proverbs 22:29

When we are diligent in our chosen field we position ourselves for favour.

Slothfulness cuts favour off us. We must be meticulous, particular about details, painstaking and extremely diligent.

“The separation of talent and skill is one of the largest misconceptions in modern society. Talent is something you born with, but skill can only be attained through Hours and Hours of hard work perfecting your talent as a craft which is why talent will fail you without skill.” Will Smith

If we are to walk in favour we must be excellent people. Excellent announces, advertise and recommends.

Concluded

