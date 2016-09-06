Imo’s 3-day work policy

logo

September 06, 2016

THE three-day work policy being proposed by the Imo State governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, so that civil servants can use the remaining two days in the week to farm will definitely not work.

At the end of the day, it will just be as if the government has created a long weekend for the civil servants.

Although what the governor is trying to do is to boost agriculture in the state as a result of the dwindling economy in the country, forcing people to engage in agriculture is out of it.

People who want to go into agriculture must have the passion, so forcing the civil servants will not bring about the desired impact on the state’s economy.

 

