I am too fat

I have been trying to lose weight for the past few years to no avail. In addition to my daily exercises, I have also reduced my food intake. I now weigh 90kg and I am just 25 years old. Please help me.

Felicia (by SMS)

Losing weight can be a very slow and difficult activity which needs a lot of patience and sacrifice. It is not only enough to reduce your food intake. What is important is the reduction of the amount of fried food, sugar and carbohydrates in your diet. In addition, the type of daily exercises you undertake must be the ones that will thoroughly help you to reduce your weight. If as you say, there has not been any improvement in your efforts, you may need to consult a dietician in any Specialist or Teaching hospital nearest to you. Once the issue of the right kind of food to eat has been tackled, exercise will just be an additional activity.