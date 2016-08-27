Gateway Utd petitions NNL

Gateway United FC has petitioned the Nigeria National League board over the use of unofficially designated referees for its rescheduled Week 10 match against J. Atete FC played on August 17 at Otujemi Stadium, Ughelli, Delta State.

According to a statement by the Media Officer of the Abeokuta-based side, Rotimi Oduniyi, the referees who officiated the tie were not the referee whose names were published on the website of the NNL to officiate the match.

According to Oduniyi, the presence of these unofficially designated referees at the pre-match meeting aroused the curiosity of Gateway United officials who raised the issue with the Match Commissioner who however, waived it aside.

He stated that Gateway United decided to go on with the match as a law-abiding club that will not want to disrupt any NNL tie under any guise and with clear understanding that it has the right to express its grievance in a formal way.

Gateway United also in its petition complained of inadequate security, intimidation, harassment and physical assault on the Media Officer of the club who was beaten by J. Atete supporters as they attempted to snatch the camera being used to record the match.

Gateway United who also alleged that its General Manager was stabbed in the head as well while there was fans encroachment during the game and therefore called on the NNL to redress the injustices done it in the interest of fair play.