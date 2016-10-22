FG to provide more support for Armed Forces —Minister

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/grazing-law-miyetti-allah-issues-threat-demands-apology/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/church-role-play-bail-nigeria-recession-bakare/tunde-bakare1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 22, 2016 Latest News

The Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan-Ali, said on Saturday that the Federal Government would provide more support for the Armed Forces, despite the country’s dwindling revenue.

Dan-Ali gave this assurance at the passing out parade of 90 new Direct Short Service Course 23 and 13 Special Duty Course 2016 cadets at the Nigerian Navy College Onne, Rivers.

He said the assistance would enable the military to succeed in its ongoing operations such as Operations Delta Safe and Tsare Teku in the Niger Delta and Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East.

Dan-Ali said the operations were aimed at ensuring law and order as well as preserving the territorial integrity of the country.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is ever committed and determined to honour its obligations to support capacity-building for the Armed Forces.

“Government is pleased that the Nigerian Navy has added a large number of platforms (war ships) to its fleet, which includes NNS Prosperity and Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV).

“As we speak, the latest OPV to the fleet of the Nigerian Navy is underway from China to Nigeria to improve the defence of the nation’s maritime interests.

“The government is committed to performing its constitutional roles despite the present economic downturn, occasioned by dwindling oil prices and the spike in militancy and sabotage in the Niger Delta,” he said.

 

