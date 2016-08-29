Ex- Akala’s aide, 1,500 others defect to APC

The former Deputy Chief of Staff to ex-governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, Alhaji Rasaq Gbadegesin has led over 1,500 former members of the Labour Party in Ogbomoso to formally defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a ceremony held at the D.C School, Orita Naira,Masifa, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Alhaji Gbadegesin was received into the progressives’ fold by the APC chairman Ward three, Ogbomoso North Local Government, Elder Amos Adewole and was presented with the symbol of the party, with another aide, the former Senior Adviser to Governor Alao-Akala on Special Duties, Alhaji Raifu Akanji who also defected to the ruling party in the state.

Gbadegesin in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the former governor, Alao-Akala, remains his father and will forever be grateful to him. He said although his decision to join the APC was personal, “Otunba Alao-Akala remains my father and I will forever be grateful to him for the privilege to serve him in all capacity.”

According to him, “I decided to defect to the All Progressives Party (APC) on my own volition because of the feelings and circumstances in the country. In Ogbomoso politically, we have always pitched our tent with a party with federal presence. So, seeing me joining APC is not out of place.

“APC is the ruling party in Oyo State, at the Federal and Local Government level, there would be little or no contribution in your community if you belong to the minority class. If we are in politics because of our community, the town where we come from, we will be able to serve our people better when we belong to the party that controls federal and state governments.”

“As far as I’m concerned, I joined APC as Rasak Gbadegesin Kareem.My mission is to add value to the party (APC) and whatever that comes thereafter is secondary. My expectation is to ensure that APC becomes a winning party in this part of the state, anything I get along the line is a plus but my aim as I said earlier is to contribute to the success of the party at the grassroots level,” he said.