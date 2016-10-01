_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/minor-cabinet-reshuffle-kogi-bello-reshapes-media-team/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/vegetables-buy-dangerous-health/vegetable-fluted-pumkim/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

What else can I do?

October 01, 2016 / : Yemisi Aofolaju

Dear Yemisi,

On October 31, 1978, I had an automobile accident which resulted in the amputation of my right leg after staying for four years at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos. On realising this, I made up my mind to acquire education at all costs. With the help of the likes of the late Dr Tai Solarin, Professor Rod Adoh Emi, I graduated as an NCE graduate in Biology/Geography, B.Sc in Zoology and M.Edu in Educational Management. I am presently a civil servant in one of the states in the South West of Nigeria.

I worked hard as a teacher to make ends meet. In May 1994, I got married and we had three children — two girls and a boy. In 2004, my wife just decided to leave, took all I had ever worked for with the full knowledge of her parents. The church waded into the matter but her parents, especially the father, was adamant.

As I could not stay alone, I remarried after 10 years. I got a bank loan and bought a car that I drive. My new wife delivered a baby girl. My ex-wife called me after 12 years to tell me that our son was sick and that he wanted to stay with me. I went for this decoy foolishly.

The boy stayed for just two months. But by the time he was leaving, the damage had been done. He poured raw salt inside my car fuel tank and the engine which eventually damaged the vehicle. He also poisoned my daughter and her mother. Though my wife survived, but my baby later died.

Now, I had no one because my second wife’s family knew about the whole story and advised their daughter to leave me.

Now, I have neither a car, wife nor house, but a rented apartment.

In annoyance, I cursed my son and his mother. But now, I regret my decision. I am indebted to the bank that is now after me. I do not know what else to do.

Before my first wedding, I walked with the aid of an artificial limb that hardly could anybody know that I am an amputee even till date.

Dear Yemisi, I need serious but urgent advice from your readers and you.

Ola, 0*0*******7.

Dear readers, kindly send a piece of your mind to help Ola in deciding what to do with what is left of him. Send your contribution to yemiaofolaju @yahoo.com or 08055001741 with your name and number.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News