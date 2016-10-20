EFCC quizzes Jigawa PDP guber candidate, others

THE Jigawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the last general election, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, is under probe by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for over N550 million arms money.

Also among those invited by the anti graft agency were the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Mahmuda and Alhaji Rabiu Taura, the secretary of the PDP governorship campaign team.

Reports from the state indicated that the gubernatorial candidate was being grilled on the amount he had received and for what purpose during the campaign.

When contacted on her mobile phone, the media officer in the EFCC in Kano, Fatima Abubakar, said she was not in the office.

“I’m not in the office right now, I don’t have the details, I will confirm from those handling the case,” Abubakar emphasised.

When contacted, the gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ringim, said, “why are you only calling us on things other than positive? Why are you only contacting me on issues like this? What is your interest?”

He maintained further that “It is over, if you like to ask me come and ask me physically,” cuts the call.

On his part, Alhaji Mamuda confirmed that they were invited to EFCC and they had reported.

According to him, “Yes of course, we were invited by EFCC on the campaign funds from the national headquarters during the campaign of the 2015 general election.”

He added that “This is not a new thing; it is a long issue, on which we have been reporting to EFCC for about three months.”

He noted that “We are not the only state involved; there are so many states that have been invited and reporting on the same matter. It is a campaign fund issue, not any other matter.”

“We are proud to say we performed very well and transformed Jigawa State during our (PDP) administration.”

A source in the EFCC, who preffered anonymity told our reporter that “It is the issue of N550 million allocated to the state, which we believe is part of money meant for the purchase of arms.”