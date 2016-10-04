Edo polls: PDP rejects results as Makarfi meets Senators, Reps over reconciliation

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with the Senate and House of Representatives Caucus of the National Assembly on Tuesday and resolved to reject the governorship election conducted in Edo State on September 28.

The meeting also resolved to consider the resolve to reconcile the Makarfi-led PDP with that of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

It was gathered that the meeting agreed that a 24-member committee would be set up on both sides to resolve outstanding issues between Makarfi group and the Modu Sheriff group.

The PDP resolved to drag the APC to court over the outcome of the just-concluded Edo State gubernatorial election.

The leadership of the party, according to sources at the closed door meeting, expressed optimism to get victory through the judiciary. It was gathered that the meeting was called at the instance of the national caretaker committee after it received briefings from the Modu Sheriff led faction.

Briefing the meeting, the national caaetaker committee chairman said the parley would assist leadership of the party to harvest fresh ideas and move forward in the reconciliation process.

He also said the meeting was part of the strategic steps being taken to return the PDP to the path of greatness ahead of 2019 general election.

Spokesman of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who briefed newsmen after the meeting said that Edo election matter was discussed.

He said: “We discussed it. We know that we were robbed in Edo State. We believe that we will have our day in court. And by the grace of God, we still have confidence in the judiciary. What happened in Edo State will not stand.

“The members of the national caretaker committee, led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, came in here today to brief our National Assembly caucus. The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives is here, the DSP was also here. We had very good representation at this meeting.

“Basically, it was to brief them on new developments in the party, particularly relating to the peace efforts that we are making in the party. We have to put them into confidence in some of the actions we have taken lately. And ask for their own contribution because after all they are major critical stakeholders. They put us there, we need to consult with them, we need to brief them on developments from time to time.

“And I’m happy to say that after the review of what has happened, we have come to the conclusion that the peace efforts already taken by the caretaker committee are in order. And the National Assembly Caucus have given full endorsement to all the efforts made so far by the National Caretaker Committee to reconcile all the aggrieved members of this great party.

“We don’t have any faction in PDP. I’ve said some people are aggrieved. And we are trying to make peace with everybody. The PDP is one single body. In every party, you have people who could be aggrieved from time to time. And we are making efforts to reconcile everybody.”

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who welcomed Makarfi and others to the meeting, expressed appreciation for the recognition accorded them by the national caretaker committee for the briefing.

Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio and his House of Representatives counterpart, Honourable Leo Ogor, also thanked the lawmakers for their collective resolve to ensure a peaceful and stable PDP.